Mississippi lawmakers have real fears about ‘fake meat’

The state House on Thursday voted 117-0 to approve Senate Bill 2922, sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his signature or veto.
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson has submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture calling for similar rules nationwide. He calls it a truth-in-labeling issue. Cattle growers want rules, saying new products are fine, but producers shouldn’t be allowed to masquerade as meat.
Missouri became the first state to begin regulating the issue last year. Some plant-based food producers sued, claiming the measure is unconstitutional. They are in the process of settling with Missouri.
