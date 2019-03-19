Mississippi State Hospital employees honored for service

Mississippi State Hospital honored employees with March anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.

Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.

The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc.

Mississippi State Hospital March service award recipients include: Front row (left to right): Cassandra Myles (Byram, 20 years), Angie Ware (Whitfield, 30 years), Eddie Williams (Pearl, 10 years). Back row (l-r): Leroy Evans (Jackson, 30 years), Tracy Dotson (Jackson, 1 year), Vicki Payne (Brandon, 10 years), Suzanne Blakely (Brandon, 10 years).