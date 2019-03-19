Mississippi State Hospital employees honored for service

Mississippi State Hospital honored employees with March anniversaries for their years of service to the hospital.
Service awards are given to MSH employees in the month of their date of hire, beginning with one year and followed by every fifth anniversary year. Employees receive a Certificate of Appreciation and a Service Award Pin.
The program is sponsored by Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc.
Mississippi State Hospital March service award recipients include: Front row (left to right): Cassandra Myles (Byram, 20 years), Angie Ware (Whitfield, 30 years), Eddie Williams (Pearl, 10 years). Back row (l-r): Leroy Evans (Jackson, 30 years), Tracy Dotson (Jackson, 1 year), Vicki Payne (Brandon, 10 years), Suzanne Blakely (Brandon, 10 years).
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info