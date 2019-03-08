Mississippi State Hospital honors three as Employees of the Year

Stacey Carter, Stanley Nobles and Roger Scott were named Mississippi State Hospital’s 2018 Employees of the Year for making outstanding contributions to the hospital through their work.

The three, chosen from among the 36 Employee of the Month recipients, were recognized at the Employee of the Year Gala on Feb. 21 at the Pearl Community Center. Each winner received a personalized plaque and a check from Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, Inc., the volunteer organization that sponsors the hospital’s employee recognition program.

Carter was the Direct Care winner, Nobles the Support Services winner and Scott the Clinical Service winner.

Carter, an Edwards native who lives in Terry, is a Mental Health Technician/Active Treatment Technician working in Inpatient Services. The Hinds Community College alumnus has worked at MSH for over 22 years.

Nobles, from Mendenhall, is a Facility Maintenance Manager in the Maintenance/HVAC Department. The Mendenhall High School graduate has worked at MSH for over 25 years.

Scott, from Camden, is a Licensed Practical Nurse working in Male Receiving. The Holmes Community College graduate has worked at MSH for more than 17 years.