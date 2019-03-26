Mississippi Young Bankers elects 5 to Executive Council

The Mississippi Young Bankers Association, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association, elected five to its Executive Council: Lucius Brock of Oxford, Chris Estrade of Gulfport, Chase Frazure of Columbus, Mackenzie Parker of Anguilla, and Chris Roberts of Ridgeland.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has provided leadership development activities, supported financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks.

Brock is division president for Renasant Bank in Oxford. He began his career as a bank examiner with the Mississippi Department of Banking, then moved to First Commercial Bank for two years, Oxford University Bank for three years, and has been with Renasant Bank for nine years. Brock earned his bachelor in business administration in banking and finance from Mississippi State University and his master of business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Brock is treasurer on the Board of Directors for Lafayette County/Oxford/University Economic Development Foundation, and also serves as board member for local Oxford YMCA.

Brock and his wife, Martha, have two boys, Lu and George.

Estrade is vice president and financial center manager for the Gulfport Main Financial Center of Hancock Whitney Bank. He has been with Hancock Whitney for 13 years, and has served as a retail area manager, branch manager, financial services associate and direct banking sales associate. Estrade earned his bachelor in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2004 and his master of business administration from William Carey University in 2007. He is a graduate of the Hancock Bank Commercial Credit School and the Mississippi School of Banking.

He has previously was an MYB County Chairman for Harrison County and has volunteered for MYB’s “Banker in Every Classroom,” coordinating and teaching classes using the MBA curriculum. He earned the 2015 MYB Banker in Every Classroom Award, and was named 2015 & 2016 MYB Group 8 County Chairperson of the Year, and 2016 MYB Statewide County Chairperson of the Year. Estrade is a board member and serves on the Government Affairs Committee of the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is a Youth Services Chairperson and Board Member elect for the 2019-2020 term for the Gulfport Rotary Club. He also serves on the St. Stanislaus Alumni Association Board of Directors, is a member of the Knights of Columbus Pere Le Duc Council, and attends Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

Estrade has three sons, Jackson, Andrew and Noah.

Frazure is senior vice president and business banker for BankFirst Financial Services in Columbus. He has been with BankFirst for four years, and prior to that, he was a senior vice president senior relationship banker at Citizens National Bank from 2010-2015, and served in various roles at M&F Bank from 2001 to 2010. Frazure earned his associate of arts degree in business administration from Holmes Community College in 1999, and his bachelor of business administration from Mississippi State University in 2001. He is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt, and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Frazure is president of the Main Street of Columbus Board of Directors and is a board member of the Rotary Club of Columbus. He is a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

Frazure and his wife, Lindsey, have two children, Hayden and Kambree.

Parker is assistant vice president for the Bank of Anguilla. He has almost seven years of banking experience, three years with the Bank of Anguilla, and three years in consumer lending. Parker earned his bachelor’s in finance from Mississippi State University in 2011. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking, Class of 2017, and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Parker has served on the Lending Committee for the MBA and currently serves on the Agriculture Committee. He promotes financial literacy outreach in his community through the MYB “Banker in Every Classroom” program, as well as the “Financial Education Boot Camp.” Parker is a member of the Rotary Club, serves as president of the Sharkey County Country Club and is a little league baseball coach.

Parker and his wife, Lucy, have two sons, Henry and Leo.

Roberts is vice president for BankPlus in Ridgeland. He started his career at M&F Bank (now Renasant Bank) in Canton in 2005, and held various positions in customer service, credit underwriting, branch management, consumer, commercial, and small business lending. He moved to BankPlus in June 2014, and is a production officer focusing on business development in commercial and small business lending. Roberts earned his bachelor in business administration in marketing from Mississippi State University in 2002, and is a 2017 graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

Roberts was an MBA County Chairman, was the 2016 Group 6 Chairperson of the Year, and has participated in the MYB “Banker in Every Classroom” program. Roberts was named to the Mississippi Business Journal Top 50 Under 40 in 2017, and the Madison City Chamber Top 10 Under 40 in 2017. He was also the Madison County Business League and Foundation Young Professional of the Year in 2017.

He is active in Galloway United Methodist Church, and is a graduate of both Leadership Madison County and Leadership Greater Jackson. Roberts and his wife, Lisa, have two children, Lucy, and Hugh.