Morgigno elected to National Education Governance Board

Dr. Raymond C Morgigno, superintendent of the Pearl Public School District was elected to a three-year term on the executive committee of AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Founded in 1865 and headquartered in Alexandria, VA, AASA operates as the premier organization for our nation’s school superintendents, serving thousands of education leaders throughout the United States.

The 21 member committee, elected by AASA’s governing board, represents each region of the country. The committee meets quarterly and conducts the ongoing business of the organization.

Morgigno has been a member of AASA since 2013 and a member of the organization’s governing board since 2017. He has also been a member of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators since 2012.

In July, Morgigno and four other superintendents from across the country will be sworn in as AASA executive committee members during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.