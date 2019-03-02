Newk’s co-founder Lori Newcomb dies

Newk’s Eatery has shared the passing of Lori Newcomb, Co-founder of Newk’s Cares and wife to CEO and Founder of Newk’s Eatery, Chris Newcomb.

Lori was diagnosed with Stage IIIC ovarian cancer after her 43rd birthday in February of 2013. For six years, she fought a brave battle. In 2014, Lori established Newk’s Cares, the philanthropic arm of Newk’s Eatery. It became her life’s mission to improve the success rate of early diagnosis by funding research and creating greater awareness for the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Lori helped many women through the process of early detection and led the charge in raising $1 million toward research for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) – the world’s largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families.

The Newk’s family invites the public to visit www.NewksCares.com, where the company is paying tribute to Lori’s life and legacy.