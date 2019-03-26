Petro elected president of Mississippi Young Bankers

Marc Petro, of Community Bank of Mississippi, Ridgeland, has been elected to serve as president of Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities and supporting financial literacy programs of the MB

A and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Petro serves as president of the Hinds/Madison County division of Community Bank of Mississippi. He has been with Community Bank of Mississippi for 17 years. Petro earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the MBA sponsored Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

In addition to his role as president of the MYB, Petro will serve as a trustee for the Mississippi School of Banking, as well as on the MBA Education Foundation Board. He will also serve a one-year term as ex-officio member on the MBA Board. Petro has served the MYB as vice president, treasurer, county chairman, group 6 councilman, and councilman at large. His community involvement includes serving as past president of the Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce.

Petro and his wife, Jamie, reside in Madison.