Pyron Group adds 2 insurance professionals

Pyron Group Insurance announced the hiring of Lauren Smith and David Dye who join its Jackson team as associate agents.
Lauren is a Long Beach native who attended College of Charleston, S.C., before relocating to New Orleans. She has training and sales experience in regional retail business management and real estate sales.
Jackson native David Dye is a graduate of the University of Mississippi’s Risk Management and Insurance program. After graduation, he worked at insurance brokerage Burns & Wilcox in Birmingham. David later became Director of Safety and Compliance for Yazoo River Towing.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info