Pyron Group adds 2 insurance professionals

Pyron Group Insurance announced the hiring of Lauren Smith and David Dye who join its Jackson team as associate agents.

Lauren is a Long Beach native who attended College of Charleston, S.C., before relocating to New Orleans. She has training and sales experience in regional retail business management and real estate sales.

Jackson native David Dye is a graduate of the University of Mississippi’s Risk Management and Insurance program. After graduation, he worked at insurance brokerage Burns & Wilcox in Birmingham. David later became Director of Safety and Compliance for Yazoo River Towing.