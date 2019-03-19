Renovation will turn former library into public transit hub

WLOX-TV reports the transformation of the old Harrison County Library in Gulfport should be complete by January, before the Mississippi Aquarium opens next door.
Coast Transit Authority executive director Kevin Coggin says the $9 million renovation got off to a slow start. Officials had to consult with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History about some details of the plan.
The driveway for the bus operations hub has been designed around the old oak trees that surround the building.
The first floor will have a waiting area and a food court. It also will have displays that showcase the history of the building and of Gulfport.
