Seafood R’evolution to close; CAET will move in

By Jack Weatherly

Seafood R’evolution opened in 2014 with the fanfare that only chefs with marquee names can command.

Those names? John Folse and Rick Tramanto. The New Orleans-based chefs lent their names, as well as their hands by regularly visiting the upscale eatery in Renaissance at Colony Park.

But it will serve dinner for the last time on March 30 and a Jackson-based restaurant group owned by Derek and Jennifer Emerson will reopen in the space as CAET, according to a news release.

Efforts to reach out to the Seafood R’evolution owners were unsuccessful.

Derek Emerson said in a telephone interview that “it’s hard to run a restaurant from another city,” referring to the New Orleans-based partners.

CAET will move from Fondren into the larger quarters, expanding to 10,000 square feet from the current 2,000.

A new menu will be developed by Chef Derek Emerson and it will remain seafood-centric.

“We believe in our concept and just need to grow it,” Emerson said.

It will offer lunch, something that the current CAET cannot do due to the lack of parking space, Emerson said.

It will offer eight to ten types of oysters and other seafood items, along with CAET’s signature small-plate dishes and and extensive wine menu.

The changeover requires a new ABC license, which can take 4-6 weeks. During this time, the restaurant will be closed, and the new team will do some interior refreshing . Many of the Emersons‘ current employees will make the move to the new restaurant, and Seafood R’evolution employees who have an interest in working for the new owners will be interviewed.

The main dining room will still be a premier fine-dining destination. Adjoining rooms will continue to provide options for private parties and meetings.

The Emersons‘ group includes Walker’s Drive-In; Local 463 Urban Kitchen, also at Renaissance at Colony Park; Parlor Market and The Capital Club.