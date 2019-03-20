South Carolina firm plans $2M Mississippi branch, hiring 20

Blue Ridge Foods announced Tuesday that it has bought a warehouse in Greenwood to expand distribution and reach suppliers west of the Mississippi River.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the company is eligible for income, franchise, sales and property tax breaks under Mississippi’s Growth and Prosperity program. It offers incentives in economically distressed areas. Craft says property tax abatements are projected to save the company $588,000 over 10 years, but can’t estimate the full value of the breaks.
The city of Greenwood will pay to extend a sewer line.
Craft says workers will be paid $30,400 annually, on average.
Blue Ridge plans to begin Greenwood operations in September.
