Statewide HR society presents Johnson with distinguished service award

The Mississippi Hospital Association Society for Human Resources Administration recently presented Brenda Johnson, director of human resources for North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point, with its Distinguished Service Award.

The award is given each year to a society member in recognition of outstanding contributions to heath care human resources in Mississippi. Tim Moore, MHA chief executive officer, presented Johnson with the award during the MHA Human Resource Society Spring Conference during February.

“Brenda has been an icon in the Society of Human Resources Administration. She has exemplified leadership and character in not only her facility, but also in the society and industry as a whole,” Moore said. “Personally working with Brenda for several years made the privilege of presenting this Distinguished Service Award a very special honor to me.”

Johnson has been with the West Point hospital for 34 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus and an MBA from Mississippi State University in Starkville. She attained her Professional in Human Resources certification in 1995. Currently, she serves as president of the Mississippi Hospital Association Human Resource Society as well as serving on the board of directors for the Golden Triangle Human Resource Society. She is also active with United Way of Clay County (which she serves as a board member), Take a Swing at Cancer and Make a Wish Foundation.