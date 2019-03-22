Steve Martin hired as commissioner

The Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB) has hired Steve Martin to serve as Commissioner of Mississippi Community College Athletics and Affiliated Activities. He replaces Jim Southward who retired in December after working at the MCCB for 16 years. Martin’s appointment is effective April 1, 2019.
Martin has an extensive background in athletics, both as an administrator and an athlete. He is currently Commissioner of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Conference including staff supervision, scheduling games, management of all championship events, marketing partnership development, televised and live stream game negotiations and production, social media strategies, financial oversight, profitability, establishing strategic platforms, new business development, positioning the conference as a viable sports property, and interpreting and defining policies.
Prior to his appointment with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, he served as Senior Vice President for the National Basketball Association’s New Orleans Hornets, Director of Athletics at Dillard University, and Director of Corporate Affairs for 14 years at the National Basketball Association.
As an athlete on the basketball court, Steve was an All-American, All-State, and city MVP at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans. He went on to play basketball at Georgetown University and was later drafted by the Washington Bullets.
