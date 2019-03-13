The First, A National Banking Association promotes Blankenship

Chase Blankenship has been promoted to Forrest/Lamar County market president for The First, A National Banking Association located in Hattiesburg. Blankenship formerly served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender for The First in Hattiesburg.

Blankenship earned his BBA from Mississippi State University, MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi and is currently attending the Graduate School of Banking at LSU (Class of 2020). Blankenship serves on the board of the United Way of Southeast MS, is a member of Sertoma Club of Hattiesburg and Mississippi Young Bankers. He was a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Pine Belt class and was named one of the Top 50 under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2017.

In his spare time, he teaches finance classes at the University of Southern Mississippi, attends Venture Church with his family, and enjoys playing golf. He lives in Hattiesburg with his wife Amanda, and their two sons Jack and Luke.

Blankenship has been with the bank for seven years. As the Market President, he will oversee the bank’s commercial and retail operations in Forrest and Lamar County.