The First promotes Eric Waldron

The First has announce the promotion of Eric Waldron to Mississippi region president for The First, A National Banking Association located in Hattiesburg. He is the former northern region president for The First. Eric lives in Hattiesburg with his wife Tracey. Eric and Tracey have three children and their first grandchild due in March.
Eric was born in Dyersburg, TN, where he graduated high school – then moved to Hattiesburg to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. He earned his BSBA in Accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi, as well as his Master of Professional Accounting. Eric is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. Eric and his family attend Heritage United Methodist Church.
