Thornton joins Mike Rozier Construction Co. and Rozier Investments LLC

Robyn Thornton has joined Mike Rozier Construction Co. and Rozier Investments LLC as the group’s first ever chief financial officer. Prior to this role, Thornton was controller at Lott Enterprises, Inc. in Greenwood.

A Carrollton native, Thornton joins to Mike Rozier Construction and Rozier Investments with over 15 years of financial services expertise. She holds a master’s degree in business administration Delta State University (DSU) as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting from DSU. She is a lifetime member of the Delta State University Alumni Association. Thornton is active in her community, serving as a volunteer and past board member for the Altrusa Club of Greenwood and a member Greenwood-Leflore Chamber of Commerce.

Robyn, and her husband, Tony, reside in Carrollton, and have one son. They attend Malmaison Baptist Church.