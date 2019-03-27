Troutman recognized as Great Futures Honoree

Kelli Bondy Troutman, Director of Communications and Community Relations at LUBA Workers’ Comp, was named a Great Futures Honoree by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge. Troutman was identified for her professional, personal, and philanthropic involvement in the community and her passion for making the city a great place to live and work. Her class was honored at the Third Annual Great Futures Gala at the Shaw Center for the Arts on Saturday, March 23.

The Great Futures Gala is an awards program put on by members of Club Blue—the young professionals affinity group of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge. The gala’s purpose is to select and honor young professionals on a path to achieving a great future not only in their careers but using their platform to do good in the community.

A selection committee comprised of past honorees and community leaders was created to review the nominations and to choose 15 individuals. “Kelli was selected an honoree given her impressive resume of community involvement. She consistently utilizes her leadership position at LUBA and her personal time to improve our local community,” said Jen O’Connell, Great Futures Gala Chair.

At LUBA Workers’ Comp, Troutman oversees the donations and support for over 60 local nonprofits each year. Personally, she is a Baton Rouge Area Chamber Leadership Program graduate, Baton Rouge Rotary Club member, and serves on the board of directors for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), the Emerge Center for Autism Foundation, and the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.

As an honoree, Troutman raised at least $2,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge ahead of the March 23 gala. “A hundred percent of the event’s proceeds benefit the club,” said O’Connell. “The gala committee hopes to raise $60,000 this year to further promote the club’s after school activities, summer reading programs, youth legislature, and violence prevention programs.”

To make a donation to the organization, visit www.greatfuturesgalabr.com.