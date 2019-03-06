The area was named by Site Selection magazine’s list of most active micropolitan areas for new and expanding industries in 2018. Tupelo ranked fifth in the nation among the 575-micropolitan areas designated by the U.S. Census Bureau. It describes a micropolitan as an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000.
The Tupelo region has been a regular occupant of the list. The area has been in the top 25 micropolitan list 14 times and in the top five nine times.
“The success of 2018 is yet another step in Tupelo/Lee County’s long-term strategy for economic growth. Through our partnerships with the Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and other economic development officials, we will continue to maintain our momentum in 2019,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Tony Roper. “I am especially proud of our newest industrial park, the HIVE, located on Highway 76. The county has purchased property and is working with the City of Tupelo to build water and sewer infrastructure into this new park to bring future jobs to our community.”
In 2018, the Tupelo region announced 11 new and expanding industry projects during the year, including Toyota Mississippi, Auto Parts Manufacturing Mississippi, General Atomics, WestRock, Williams-Sonoma’s Sutter Street Manufacturing and more. The projects created more than $348 million in new capital investment with and over 987 new jobs.
Since 2005, the Community Development Foundation and Lee County have attracted more than $1 billion in capital investment and more than 7,600 jobs.
“CDF’s mission is to create more and better jobs for our community. We are proud of this recognition, but community development is a marathon not a sprint. We must focus on retaining, growing and attracting more talent so our businesses can continue to grow and prosper,” said CDF President and CEO, David Rumbarger.
