Women’s Foundation of Mississippi adds four to board of directors

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi announced the election of four to its board of directors: Rosalyn Howard, Grace Lee, Carol Todd Puckett, and Mary Largent Purvis.

Howard is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Nurses Foundation. Howard received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education and a Master of Science degree in Guidance and Counseling from Alcorn State University. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, a member of the Association of Talent Development, and a member of the Parent Teacher Organization in Rankin County.

Lee is the co-founder, co-owner and retired President of Trilogy Communications, Inc. She began Trilogy with her husband in 1985. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Stonehill College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut, where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by the University of Connecticut School of Business. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra and the Mississippi Public Broadcasting Foundation.

Puckett is a consultant working in the hospitality industry and with non-profits on strategic planning. Formerly president of the Viking Hospitality Group for Viking Range Corporation in Greenwood, she was the founder of the Everyday Gourmet, a cooking school and gourmet retail store operating and its companion store, the Everyday Gardener. She currently serves as chair of the USA International Ballet Competition and on the boards of directors of the Mississippi Arts Commission, B.B. King Museum, Grammy Museum Mississippi, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and Tougaloo College. Puckett was educated in the Jackson Public Schools and at Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Purvis is the Director of Legal Analysis and Communication at Mississippi College School of Law. Purvis previously served as the Executive Director of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Mississippi. She graduated magna cum laude from Millsaps College in 1998, and she graduated summa cum laude from Mississippi College School of Law in 2001. She is a member of the Capital Area Bar Association, Association of Legal Writing Directors and the Association of Academic Support Educators, where she has served as Chair of the Bar and Bar Advocacy Committee. Mary serves on the Mississippi College School of Law Child Advocacy Advisory Board and the Child Welfare and Advocacy Committee of the Mississippi Bar Association.