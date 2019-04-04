ALAN TURNER — Help us spread the good news about Mississippi’s great people, businesses, and institutions

A frequent complaint that most media people hear is “you only publish bad news.” It’s certainly true that not all news is good news, and covering important issues and topics is one our our key jobs.

With that said, we’d like to talk about some of the good news that we regularly publish for our readers and viewers.

The Mississippi Business Journal is Mississippi’s Number One producer of recognition-and-awards events. This year, we’ll produce more than a dozen great events that honor hundreds of Mississippi business people, government leaders, health care and legal professionals, non-profits, and great companies that provide so many vital jobs for our people.

For those who may not be familiar with our events, we’d like to provide some insight on this important part of what we do. Most of our events are dedicated to honoring great people, and others recognize companies for their achievements in a variety of fields.

In a typical event…….let’s say our Top 50 Under 40 event……we seek nominations from many sources for high-achieving professionals who are under 40 years of age. We collect information of various kinds which is submitted to a committee of judges for review. The judges then sift the data and information and select the Top 50 nominees for recognition. That’s basically Phase One of an event.

Next, we’ll notify the honorees of their selection, and invite them to attend a special luncheon, breakfast, or dinner, along with those they might like to include, such as co-workers, friends, family, or associates. At the event, we recognize each honoree individually, present a brief profile of the person and their achievements, and present them with their award. That’s Phase Two of an event.

Finally, we’ll then prepare a special publication, such as a magazine or a pullout section of the Business Journal, with profiles and photos of all honorees, for distribution through all of our channels, including the print version of the MBJ, on our website (MSBusiness.com), on our Daily Alert, social media, and so on. This information can typically be seen by upwards of 100,000 readers and viewers throughout Mississippi and beyond, so it delivers outstanding recognition of the great people we honor. That’s Phase Three.

There is a Phase Four. Often, our honorees make new and lasting friendships and acquaintances, keeping in touch for years to come. Also, many people keep the publication we issue for the event and refer to it in years to come. You might also see many of our awards in offices around your community. Thus, there is a lasting effect from our events.

This is one of the most rewarding and gratifying of the many jobs we do at the Mississippi Business Journal, and we absolutely love being able to honor great people and businesses throughout Mississippi. It’s hard to imagine better “news” than this, and we are always gratified that thousands of people attend our events each year.

Now, our goal with this column is to acquaint you with how our recognition-and-awards events work, and more importantly, to ask you to join us in this great program.

How can you get involved? Very simply, we invite you to nominate a great person or company for any and all events you choose. We get many nominations in the course of a given year, but we want to make absolutely certain that worthwhile nominees from all parts of Mississippi are not left out of the process. So, please, take a few moments to reflect on those you know who are worthy of recognition, and submit a nomination.

The process is fairly simple. You can go to our website, www.msbusiness.com, and select the “Events” tab. You’ll see a list of our annual events, and you may then utilize our nomination form to nominate anyone or any business you choose. In this way, you’ll be helping to get the “good news” out to Mississippi’s business community, and to many many others outside Mississippi who regularly view our website and content.

If you would like further information on this, please feel free to call us at (601) 364-1000.

