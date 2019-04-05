Alef named president of BNA Insurance and Investments

Mike Alef has been named president of BNA Insurance and Investments, a division of BNA Bank. In 2001 Alef joined BNA Bank as Vice President and started BNA Bank Insurance and Investments which has steadily grown under his leadership.
He is licensed as a General Securities Representative and holds a Series 7 designation. Alef is also licensed as an Investment Advisor Representative and holds a Series 65 designation.
Alef is a graduate of Tupelo High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi. He is a member of the New Albany Rotary Club where he has served as secretary/treasurer for the last 17 years and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He has served on the Board of Directors of UNITE, as secretary and board member for the New Albany Bulldog Athletic Foundation, has been active with the Union County Leadership Academy, and is a past president of the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education. As a member of First United Methodist Church, he is Chairman of the Administrative Board and teaches Sunday school. Alef and his wife, Anita, have three adult children.
