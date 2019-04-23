Bankfirst Capital to trade on OTC market

Bankfirst Capital Corp., the holding company for BankFirst Financial Services, a $1.3 billion asset bank headquartered in Columbus, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Bankfirst Capital was previously privately-held.
Bankfirst Capital will trade under the symbol “BFCC.”
“We believe this partnership with OTCQX Markets will provide our current and future shareholders with greater liquidity as well as increase the overall visibility of our company,” Moak Griffin, president and chief executive of BankFirst Capital, said in a news release.
BankFirst Financial has additional offices in Flowood, Hickory, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Jackson, Starkville and West Point, Miss., and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Ala. The bank also operates a mortgage production office in Oxford.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info