Bankfirst Capital to trade on OTC market

Bankfirst Capital Corp., the holding company for BankFirst Financial Services, a $1.3 billion asset bank headquartered in Columbus, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. Bankfirst Capital was previously privately-held.

Bankfirst Capital will trade under the symbol “BFCC.”

“We believe this partnership with OTCQX Markets will provide our current and future shareholders with greater liquidity as well as increase the overall visibility of our company,” Moak Griffin, president and chief executive of BankFirst Capital, said in a news release.

BankFirst Financial has additional offices in Flowood, Hickory, Lake, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Jackson, Starkville and West Point, Miss., and Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Ala. The bank also operates a mortgage production office in Oxford.