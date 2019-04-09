Collins promoted to human resources manager

Renasant announced the promotion of Sherria Collins to human resources manager. She began her career with Renasant as Processor in the CDP department at the Technology Center in 2004. Collins has been an employee at Renasant for 14 years.
“We feel very fortunate to have Sherria as a member of our Human Resources team. Her promotion to HR Manager will highlight her talents and HR knowledge, as well as provide our department with new layer of management and oversight to support the organization as we continue to grow. Her progression from HR Assistant to HR Representative to HR Manager is very exciting and we look forward to her continued growth at Renasant,” says Leslie Barry, Division Manager – Employment Counsel.
Collins graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Services from the College of Education. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and is actively involved in ministry at her local church, The King’s Dome Worship Center.
