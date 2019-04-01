Cottage in Ocean Springs could get reprieve from ex-mayor

The Mississippi Press reports the cottage sits next to Ocean Springs City Hall. The city had been using it for its human resources department, but that department is now inside City Hall.

Aldermen declared the cottage to be surplus property and received permission from the state Department of Archives and History to tear it down.

Former Mayor Connie Moran says her parents lived in the cottage in the late 1940s and early 1950s, when the building was in another location. She says she would like to buy it and move it onto property she owns.