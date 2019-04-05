Credit Unions form emerging leader group

A new program was formed to develop young Mississippi credit union professional’s leadership skills and passion for the credit union movement: L.E.A.D. — Leaders Engaging in Action & Development — was formed to help young Mississippi credit union professionals develop leadership skills. L.E.A.D. was organized by Sedric Brinson (Statewide Federal Credit Union), Christian Hartley (Keesler Federal Credit Union), and Drew Allen (Members Exchange Credit Union). 2019 members are, from left, front row, Rachel Jergins, Ferguson FCU; Lurline Simmons, Mutual CU; Kellie Broome, Gulf Trust FCU; Christian Hartley, Keesler FCU, L.E.A.D. Chairman-elect; Ashley Neal, Navigator CU; Angela Mitchell, Members Exchange CU; and Brent McAlpin, Mutual CU. Back row,, Dylan Lea, Ferguson FCU; Cavina Wells, Singing River FCU; Brian Flatt, Statewide FCU; Jessica Hearn, Mutual CU; Drew Allen, Members Exchange CU, L.E.A.D. Vice President; and Alana Miles, Rivertrust FCU. Not pictured: Sedric Brinson, Statewide FCU, L.E.A.D Chairman.
