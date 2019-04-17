Damaged warship leaves dry dock after 15 months of repairs

The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command says the USS Fitzgerald launched out of a dry dock Tuesday at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The Fitzgerald moored alongside a pier for work that Rear Adm. Jim Downey says will now include testing and outfitting.
The Fitzgerald arrived in Pascagoula in January 2018 after a collision with a Philippine-flagged container ship caved in parts of the warship above and below the waterline.
Workers are repairing the ship and also doing modernization work previously scheduled for this year. The Navy has awarded Ingalls $120 million in contracts for work so far, a total expected to rise.
Repairs could be complete by midyear.
