Dispute over Mississippi electricity prices heads to trial

The unit of New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. says it’s done nothing wrong and that the dispute belongs before a regulator, not a judge.
AG Jim Hood says Entergy should have bought cheaper electricity from third parties for its 447,000 Mississippi customers. Entergy says it needed to generate power from its own plants, even if they were expensive to run, to handle moment-to-moment fluctuations in power supplies.
The judge said Friday that the facts and law surrounding the dispute need further airing before he can decide. A bench trial is set to begin Monday in Jackson.
The trial is could last more than two weeks.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info