Finkelberg recognized by Barron’s and Forbes

Arty Finkelberg, CFA, CFP®, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Investments with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, has been listed among the nation’s best wealth advisors by two national financial publications.

Finkelberg was named to Barron’s list of the “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.” The prestigious 2019 list, published March 8, draws from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. It is the largest, most comprehensive annual advisor list circulated by Barron’s.

Finkelberg also recently was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online in February.

Finkelberg heads Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James, a five-member team. Finkelberg, whose office is located at 1062 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100 in Ridgeland, MS, manages more than $490 million in client assets and specializes in wealth management and retirement planning.