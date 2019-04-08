Finkelberg recognized by Barron’s and Forbes

Arty Finkelberg, CFA, CFP®, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Investments with Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, has been listed among the nation’s best wealth advisors by two national financial publications.
Finkelberg was named to Barron’s list of the “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.” The prestigious 2019 list, published March 8, draws from all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. It is the largest, most comprehensive annual advisor list circulated by Barron’s.
Finkelberg also recently was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online in February.
Finkelberg heads Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James, a five-member team. Finkelberg, whose office is located at 1062 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 100 in Ridgeland, MS, manages more than $490 million in client assets and specializes in wealth management and retirement planning.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info