Fire closes Mississippi eatery known for community service

Zachary’s restaurant owner Doug Pellum tells The Commercial Dispatch that it’ll be several months before the restaurant can open again. Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes says the Sunday fire may have been caused by an electrical issue. General manager Wilson Beck and volunteers worked together Monday to determine what could be salvaged. The fire mostly damaged the kitchen and rear of the restaurant.
Zachary’s has been an active community member since opening its doors in 2001. Last year, it raised more than $40,000 through fundraisers and donated more than $30,000 of in-kind services. In February, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation awarded Zachary’s its Restaurant Neighbor Award, which recognizes restaurants for philanthropy and community service.
