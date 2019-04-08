Georgia-Pacific names Breazeale Public Affairs Manager

Georgia-Pacific has announced that Jessica Breazeale has joined its mill in Monticello as Public Affairs Manager. A native of Copiah County, Breazeale has been in public relations for 15 years. Breazeale will focus on using internal and external communications to increase facility long-term value and understanding of the facilities’ operations.
Breazeale is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. She holds a bachelor of arts in mass communication and journalism with an emphasis in public relations and a master of science in public relations. She is also a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
Breazeale holds a seat on the board of directors for Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Co-Lin Bluewave Alumni Association and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. She’s a Lincoln County Rotarian and a member of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi.
She is married to Ricky Breazeale, pastor of CenterPoint Church in Brookhaven, and they have a 7-year old son named Walker.
