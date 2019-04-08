Ginocchio named director of Public Policy and Advocacy

Southern Bancorp announced the hiring of Janie Ginocchio as the new Director of Public Policy and Advocacy. Ginocchio will advocate for public policies in Arkansas, Mississippi, and at the federal level that create economic opportunity in underserved communities and empower individuals to save, reduce debt, and increase their net worth. She will also lead research and publication initiatives around these issues.

The new position is administered and guided by Southern Bancorp Community Partners (SBCP).

An Arkansas native, Ginocchio was lead policy and program analyst for the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the coordinator for the Arkansas Adverse Childhood Experiences and Resilience Workgroup. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Georgetown University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.