Gulfport hospital names Wack as CFO

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named Mark Wack, CPA, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer.
Wack joins Memorial with a background of more than 30 years of business, accounting and administration with experience specifically in healthcare finance and business development. Wack most recently was Senior Vice President and CFO at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans; and CFO at Merit Health in Biloxi from 2009 until 2016.
He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and Master of Business Administration from William Carey College.
