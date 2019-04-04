Half Shell Oyster House plan approved for downtown Madison

By JACK WEATHERLY

Cracking the oyster on a long-anticipated arrival of a seafood restaurant in Madison is within reach.

The city recently approved a site plan for a Half Shell Oyster House as a key element of an 18-acre mixed-use development.

Plans by another developer fell through after the mayor and board of aldermen approved that site in 2017.

This time, Main Street Investors plans call for The Village at Madison to be adjacent to the Madison Justice Complex and will be accessed from Main and Crawford streets.

Lead developer Mark Castleberry said the project, which will include 50 zero-lot-line residences, and other retail space, will cost “conservatively” $35 million.

Castleberry, president of Castle Properties in Columbus, said the restaurant will encompass 6,500 square feet. It should be complete in the first quarter of 2020, he said.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said in news release that the development, which will have cobblestone streets, iron railings and gas lighting, “will set the tone for the gateway to our historic district.”

Other partners in Main Street Investors are Dr. Michael Manning of Ridgeland and Lee Stafford of West Point.

More information can be obtained from Lee Norman or Guy Parker at (601) 420-8080 or at lee.norman@cbre.com or guy.parker@cbre.com.

The Half Shell chain, which is based Gulfport, has 11 restaurants, including one in Flowood; two in Biloxi; one in Destin, Fla.; Covington, La.; Hattiesburg; Lafayette, La.; Mobile; Spanish Fort, Ala., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.