Kevin Morgan joins Waggoner Engineering

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., a full-service economic development, program management, and engineering firm, has announced its recent hire of Kevin Morgan, PE, who will serve as a Senior Project Manager/Client Account Manager with special emphasis in the Aviation & Airport sector.
Morgan comes to Waggoner with over 30 years of civil engineering project experience that includes project management for general aviation, commercial and military airports, personnel and facility management, and engineering design.
Most recently, Morgan was a Civil Engineer/Program Manager for the Federal Aviation Administration – Jackson Airports District Office. There, he was responsible for administering airport programs for both general aviation and commercial airports. He also provided policy guidance, direction, and interpretation of technical requirements relating to airport programs that include airport engineering, airport and system planning, capacity management, environmental planning, financial assistance, and compliance with grant assurance and airport safety to consultants and sponsors.
In addition to working with the FAA, Morgan was as an engineer with the Department of Defense at Columbus Air Force Base.
Morgan has a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info