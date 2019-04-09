Kevin Morgan joins Waggoner Engineering

Waggoner Engineering, Inc., a full-service economic development, program management, and engineering firm, has announced its recent hire of Kevin Morgan, PE, who will serve as a Senior Project Manager/Client Account Manager with special emphasis in the Aviation & Airport sector.

Morgan comes to Waggoner with over 30 years of civil engineering project experience that includes project management for general aviation, commercial and military airports, personnel and facility management, and engineering design.

Most recently, Morgan was a Civil Engineer/Program Manager for the Federal Aviation Administration – Jackson Airports District Office. There, he was responsible for administering airport programs for both general aviation and commercial airports. He also provided policy guidance, direction, and interpretation of technical requirements relating to airport programs that include airport engineering, airport and system planning, capacity management, environmental planning, financial assistance, and compliance with grant assurance and airport safety to consultants and sponsors.

In addition to working with the FAA, Morgan was as an engineer with the Department of Defense at Columbus Air Force Base.

Morgan has a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.