Leader of Madison County Schools resigns abruptly

The Madison County public school system sent a message to families on Wednesday saying that Kimber Halliburton has resigned effective immediately.

The system says Halliburton is returning home to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue other opportunities and care for family members.

The county school board has appointed Associate Superintendent Charlotte Seals to fill the post temporarily.

Before Halliburton was named superintendent of the 13,000-student Madison County system, she led the Washington County school system in Tennessee.

She was the first appointed superintendent in Madison County, replacing Ronnie McGehee, who retired in June 2018.