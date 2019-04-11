LT Corporation acquires assets of LP Cylinder Service, Inc.

LT Corporation of Cleveland, the parent company of Quality Steel Corporation, a manufacturer and industry leader in value-added services to its customers, announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of LP Cylinder Service, Inc.

LP Cylinder, founded in 1984 and operating with two facilities in Shohola, PA, is recognized as one of the nation’s leaders in the propane tank refurbishing industry. The acquisition gives LT Corp. the opportunity to continue its expansion of product lines and service capabilities to the industry.

With this purchase, LT Corp continues its mission of being the premier ASME tank manufacturer in the U.S. by offering high quality tanks and tank solutions with exceptional customer service.