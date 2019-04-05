Luckney’s appointment to Personnel Board confirmed

The Mississippi Senate has confirmed Governor Phil Bryant’s reappointment of Alwyn Luckey to the Mississippi State Personnel Board for a five-year term beginning July 1. Luckey was originally appointed to the Board by Governor Bryant in 2012.

Luckey is currently the sole shareholder of The Law Firm of Alwyn H. Luckey, P.A. His law practice includes state and local government consulting, business law, construction defect/water intrusion, asbestos injury, real estate, and general practice. He has also served as judge for the City of Ocean Springs.

A long-time resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Luckey earned both a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi.