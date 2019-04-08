Malco Theatres taps Tashie for president

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has promoted David Tashie to President and Chief Operating Officer.
Tashie, son of Co-Chairman Jimmy Tashie and great-grandson of founder M.A. Lightman, Sr, began his career with Malco in 1998 and worked his way up through the 102-year old family business.
Tashie will continue overseeing the day-to-day operations of the theatre chain and bowling / family entertainment centers.
Memphis-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 350 screens at 34 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.
