MDOT District 5 Equipment Operators Roadeo winners announced

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently held its annual District Equipment Operators Roadeo at the MDOT District 5 Headquarters in Newton.

The Roadeos display MDOT’s maintenance workforce with the knowledge, skills and abilities gained from experience working on Mississippi’s highways.

District 5 events and winners are as follows.

Lowboy: First place – Terry Buckley, Second place – Billy Coward, Third place – Trevor Graham.

Single Axle Dump Truck: First place – John Hodge, Second place – Matthew Thorne, Third place – Rockiese West.

Tandem Axle Dump Truck: First place – Sammy Townsend, Second place – Jeffrey May, Third place – Dan Murphy

Backhoe: First place – Matthew Thorne, Second place – Craig Kelly, Third place – David Rutledge.

Motor Grader: First place – Jeffrey May, Second place – John Pace, Third place – Ron Gibbs.

Bushhog: First place – Wayne Perkins, Second place – Nathan Perkins, Third place – Billy Coward.

The top two winners from each event have advanced to the state finals, which will be held in Biloxi on May 31 when winners from all six districts will compete.