Mercedes-Benz of Jackson honored as Best of the Best dealership

Mercedes-Benz of Jackson has been honored by the luxury automobile brand as a Best of the Best for 2018, recognizing it among the upper echelon of Mercedes-Benz dealerships nationally.

The Best of the Best Program distinguishes dealers based on exemplary performance in sales and service as well as excellence in operations and customer experience. Mercedes-Benz of Jackson was named Best of the Best Gold Laurel, placing it among the top 10 percent of dealerships in the United States.

Higginbotham Automobiles – which owns Mercedes-Benz of Jackson – also earned Best of the Best Gold Laurel for its Mercedes-Benz of Collierville, Tenn., dealership.

The Higginbotham family constructed and opened the new Mercedes-Benz of Jackson dealership, a 70,000-square-foot facility in Ridgeland in 2017 after outgrowing its previous location.