Merit Health Central names Wills as new COO

Merit Health Central in Jackson has named Tom Wills, MPPM, BSN, RN, as Chief Operating Officer.

Wills has served over 20 years in healthcare, beginning as a charge nurse and quickly moving into leadership over multi-faceted departments and service lines.

In his previous role as executive director of heart and imaging services with another facility in the market, Wills led a total of 31 departments, including the inpatient and outpatient cardiovascular, imaging and pharmacy service lines.

While serving at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala., Wills served as administrative director of cardiovascular services, where he managed 18 departments, which included cardiovascular and radiology services.

Prior roles include director of cardiovascular services at North Austin Medical Center; team leader/director of Heart Hospital of Austin; and cath lab nurse at St. David’s Medical Center, all in Austin, Texas; and charge nurse/RN at the University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Wills holds his master of arts degree in public and private management from Birmingham Southern College in Birmingham. Additionally, he holds his bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Austin and received his diploma in nursing at Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Lubbock, Texas.

Wills serves on the executive leadership team of the American Heart Association. He is also a commissioned officer in the United States Army Reserve with the current rank of Major.