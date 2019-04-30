Mississippi businesses say they are owed for work on dorm

The Sun Herald reports Phillips Building Supply is suing a Kentucky company for more than $109,000 for unpaid building materials. The Kentucky company, Encompass Develop, Design & Construct, was hired by a Mississippi company called Gulf Coast Student Housing to oversee construction.

Gulf Coast Student Housing owns the dorm, Friendship Oak Village. The housing company claims Encompass owes any unpaid money.

A second Gulfport business, Skaggs Building Solutions LLC, is suing Encompass and Gulf Coast Student Housing. Skaggs says it is owed nearly $72,000 for electrical work.

Adam Stone, a Jackson attorney representing Encompass, told the newspaper he could not comment on the lawsuits without his client’s permission.