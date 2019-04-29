Mississippi candidates seek cash as deadline approaches

Two former governors, William Winter and Ray Mabus, are putting their names on fundraising letters for fellow Democrat Jim Hood. The fourth-term attorney general is one of nine Democrats seeking the party nomination for the state’s highest office.

Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday is releasing an online ad focusing on his family.

The two other Republicans in the governor’s race, former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster, are traveling the state.

Candidates have a fundraising deadline Tuesday, and reports are due by May 10.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant cannot seek a third term. Party primaries are Aug. 6, and the general election is Nov. 5.