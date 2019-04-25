Mississippi education agency is $14M short on teacher raises

News outlets report Gov. Phil Bryant says the agency will have to reallocate whatever funding possible to pay for the raises, since he won’t be calling a special session to fix the issue. He says the Legislature can reimburse the agency through a deficit appropriation in January.

The estimated $58 million price tag of the $1,500 teacher raise was based on numbers from the Mississippi Student Information System database.

But the database mistakenly listed some state-funded special education, gifted and career-technical teaching positions as ineligible for funding. It’s unclear how many teachers were excluded.