Mississippi Forestry Commission hires Jas N Smith

Effective April 1, 2019, Jas N Smith has joined the Mississippi Forestry Commission as the new Director of Information and Outreach.

“Jas N’s 20 years of experience in both public relations for state government and the media make him a strong addition to Mississippi Forestry Commission’s communication efforts,” said Russell Bozeman, State Forester.

Smith is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in communication. He also has a master’s degree in education leadership from American Intercontinental University.

Formerly a public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Smith’s career included work at Hattiesburg Public Schools, Jackson Public Schools, WLBT-TV in Jackson, WebMD, and CNN. He has received numerous awards for public relations and communications work. In 2016 Smith was named State Communicator of the Year by both the Mississippi School Public Relations Association and the Mississippi Association of School Administrators.