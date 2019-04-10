Mississippi OB-GYN indicted on 12 sexual battery charges

The Commercial Appeal reports a DeSoto County grand jury indicted Dr. Gregory Norwood in March, and the indictments were made public Wednesday. Charges date from January 2016 to September 2018.
Records show Norwood no longer holds a Mississippi medical license. His attorney, Tony Farese, could not immediately be reached Tuesday.
Murray Wells, an attorney representing eight of the women from incidents in the indictment and multiple others, describes Norwood as a “serial sexual predator.” Wells says the indictment shows consistency among women’s accounts of sexual assault.
Aaron Neglia, another attorney representing the women, says assaults took place at multiple locations, including two clinics, Norwood’s offices and a hospital.
