Mississippi tornado count rises to 19 in Saturday outbreak

Officials continued to clean up Tuesday in the hardest-hit areas around Hamilton and Vicksburg.
By late Tuesday, Entergy Corp. cut electrical outages in Warren County to 140, down from thousands earlier.
Officials now count more than 350 buildings damaged statewide, in addition to one death and 18 injuries. Mississippi State University $350,000 in damages after a hay barn was destroyed and other parts of its Starkville cattle farm damaged.
Shelters are open in Hamilton and Vicksburg, as well as a volunteer reception center in Hamilton. The Highway Patrol is helping Monroe County officials with traffic control and security.
Schools in the Vicksburg-Warren district, closed Monday and Tuesday, will reopen Wednesday. Monroe County schools reopened Tuesday.
