Natchez Trace Parkway taking action to decrease wrecks

Chief Ranger Sarah Davis says in a news release that actions are being taken to decrease accidents on the roadway. She says rangers are being moved to areas where accident rates are highest, and more tickets are being written.
Davis says there were no deaths from motor vehicle collisions in 2018 until August. But in recent months, 10 people have died.
The scenic drive leads through the hills of middle and southern Tennessee, offering spectacular vistas, accessible walking trails, wildlife and a haven for bicyclists and motorcyclists. The 444-mile National Park Service roadway passes through Alabama and crosses Mississippi diagonally.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info