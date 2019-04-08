Neel-Schaffer launches ‘Complete Communities Group’

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced the formation of the Complete Communities Group, a firm-wide collaboration aimed at bringing expert engineers and planners from different specialties in the firm under one umbrella to develop multi-disciplinary solutions to complex community problems.

“We are excited to launch our Complete Communities Group,” said Rosemary Aldridge, PE, Senior Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Florida operations. “The firm’s experience in multi-modal transportation and urban planning form the basis for our services. Formalizing this group allows our planners and engineers to work collaboratively to focus on developing, funding and implementing master plans and resulting projects for our clients.”

The Complete Communities Group stresses the importance of authentic community engagement to fully articulate and understand the unique needs of the communities we serve. Our group members serve on boards, lead civic organizations, and perform community service – roles that help us connect to the end users and consider how our projects affect them and their communities.

The group members serve as leaders in the firm to assist local offices in identifying funding and bringing proven solutions from our regional experience.