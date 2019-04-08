Neel-Schaffer launches ‘Complete Communities Group’

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced the formation of the Complete Communities Group, a firm-wide collaboration aimed at bringing expert engineers and planners from different specialties in the firm under one umbrella to develop multi-disciplinary solutions to complex community problems.
“We are excited to launch our Complete Communities Group,” said Rosemary Aldridge, PE, Senior Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Florida operations. “The firm’s experience in multi-modal transportation and urban planning form the basis for our services. Formalizing this group allows our planners and engineers to work collaboratively to focus on developing, funding and implementing master plans and resulting projects for our clients.”
The Complete Communities Group stresses the importance of authentic community engagement to fully articulate and understand the unique needs of the communities we serve. Our group members serve on boards, lead civic organizations, and perform community service – roles that help us connect to the end users and consider how our projects affect them and their communities.
The group members serve as leaders in the firm to assist local offices in identifying funding and bringing proven solutions from our regional experience.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info