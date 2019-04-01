Northern Mississippi school district trying to cut expenses

Lowndes County School District Superintendent Lynn Wright tells the Commercial Dispatch that the district expects to have a net loss of 60 teaching positions.
Wright says the district needs to reduce expenses by about $4.5 million to avoid a budget shortfall for the 2019-20 year.
Officials say The Lowndes County district will not renew the contracts of first-year teachers, but those teachers may apply for jobs that come open as some of the district’s more experienced teachers retire.
The superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District, Cherie Labat, is trying to recruit from the Lowndes County district, offering incentives for math and science teachers.
